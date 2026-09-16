SC asks Road Ministry to ensure compliance of rule on fitting speed governors in transport vehicles

The Supreme Court has asked the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to ensure due compliance with the rule mandating the fitting of speed governors in transport vehicles.

Referring to Rule 118 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, which provides for speed governors in notified transport vehicles, a Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan directed the MoRTH to place on record the report of its interaction with vehicle manufacturers regarding pre-fitment of vehicle location tracking device in public service vehicles.

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“In so far as speed governors are concerned, we are of the view that the Rules, more particularly Rule 118 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, itself mandates fitment of SLD/SLF (speed limiting function) in notified transport vehicles...,” the Bench said.

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“We impress upon the MoRTH to ensure due compliance of Rule 118 referred to above...,” the Bench said on Tuesday.

While dealing with a petition seeking enforcement of road safety norms, the top court had on May 13 noted that all manufacturers were duty-bound to fit a speed limiting device (SLD) at the time of manufacture and had asked the Centre to have a meeting with the manufacturers on the issue of fitting SLDs at the time of manufacturing or delivery of transport vehicles.

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The Bench was told that such a meeting was convened in June. What was important for the Centre as well as the states and Union territories was to see that when a transport vehicle was sold by a dealer, there had to be some mechanism to ensure that it was fitted with SLD or SLF.

It asked all the states and UTs to file a compliance status report with regard to enforcement of Rule 125H of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 (CMVR) which required all public service vehicles to have a vehicle location tracking device and an emergency button.

On May 13, the top court had termed it “disturbing” that less than one per cent of transport vehicles have the vehicle location tracking device. This device would ensure the safety of passengers, more particularly, women, elderly persons and children, it had said and directed the Centre to undertake this exercise of having an interaction with manufacturers and come back to it.

After being informed that the Centre had constituted a National Road Safety Board in June, it said, “By the next date of hearing, we must be informed whether this Board is fully functional or not.”