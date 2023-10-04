SC bins Guj ex-IPS officer's pleas; imposes Rs 3L costs

New Delhi, October 3
Dismissing his petitions alleging bias against a lower court judge conducting trial in a drugs planting case against him, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered former Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to shell out Rs 3 lakh as costs for wasting judicial time.
A Bench asked, “How many times have you been to the Supreme Court… at least a dozen times?” It went on to impose costs of Rs 1 lakh each for three separate petitions filed by Bhatt. The amount has to be deposited with the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association, it said.
