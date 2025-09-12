The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice BR Gavai on Thursday recommended to the Centre names of three judges for appointment as chief justices of high courts of Patna, Meghalaya and Manipur.

The decision was taken by the three-judge Collegium – which also included Justice Surya Kant and Justice Vikram Nath -- in a meeting on Thursday.

It recommended names of Karnataka High Court's Justice Pavankumar B Bajanthri as Chief Justice of Patna High Court. Justice Bajanthri is presently working as the acting Chief Justice of the Patna High Court.

The Calcutta High Court's Justice Soumen Sen has been recommended to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court while the Madras High Court Justice M Sunder has been recommended for elevation as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, consequent upon retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice K. Somashekar on September 14, 2025.