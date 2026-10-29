SC Collegium recommends 9 advocates for appointment as judges of J&K and Ladakh High Court

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, on Thursday approved the proposal for the appointment of nine advocates as judges of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The decision was taken at a Collegium meeting held on Thursday.

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The Collegium comprises the CJI and justices Vikram Nath and BV Nagarathna.

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The nine advocates recommended for appointment are Vishal Sharma, Vikram Kumar Sharma, Namgyal Wangchuk, Pawan Kumar Kundal, Tahir Majid Shamsi, Tabasum Zafar, Amit Gupta, Pranav Kohli and Anupam Raina.