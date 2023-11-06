 SC Collegium recommends elevation of Chief Justices of Delhi, Rajasthan and Gauhati HCs as Supreme Court judges : The Tribune India

These elevations will take the working strength of Supreme Court to 34 – which is its sanctioned strength

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, November 6

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday unanimously recommended names of three high court chief justices for elevation as judges of the top court.

Those recommended are: Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Augustine George Masih, and Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta, the Supreme Court announced on its website.

While Justice Sharma’s parent high court is Madhya Pradesh, Justice Masih and Justice Mehta hail from Punjab and Haryana High Court and Rajasthan High Court, respectively.

Once elevated, Justice Masih will be this third judge hailing from the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the present Supreme Court after Justice Surya Kant and Justice Rajesh Bindal.

These elevations will take the working strength of the Supreme Court to 34 – which is its sanctioned strength.

The decision was taken by a five-member Collegium of the Supreme Court. Led by CJI Chandrachud, the Collegium included Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant.

Justice Sharma stands at serial no. 2 in the combined all India seniority of High Court Judges while Justice Masih stood at serial no. 7 and Justice Mehta at 23.

Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was appointed as a Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on 18 January 2008. He was elevated as Chief Justice of the High Court for the State of Telangana on 11 October 2021 and thereafter transferred to High Court of Delhi on 28 June 2022. He has served as a judge of the High Court for more than 15 years and as Chief Justice of the High Court for more than two years, the Collegium resolution read.

Justice A G Masih was appointed as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on 10 July 2008. He was elevated as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court on 30 May 2023. Justice Sandeep Mehta was appointed as a judge of the Rajasthan High Court on 30 May 2011. Having attained seniority in his parent High Court he was elevated as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and is serving there since 15 February 2023.

