Home / India / SC Collegium recommends Justice Sreedharan’s transfer to Allahabad HC after reconsideration

SC Collegium recommends Justice Sreedharan’s transfer to Allahabad HC after reconsideration

In August, the Collegium had recommended that Justice Sreedharan be transferred to Chhattisgarh

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:29 PM Oct 15, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file
The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Atul Sreedharan to Allahabad High Court instead of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

The decision was taken by the Collegium headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai in a meeting held on October 14, following a government request to reconsider an earlier proposal to transfer Justice Sreedharan to the Chhattisgarh High Court.

In August, the Collegium had recommended that Justice Sreedharan be transferred to Chhattisgarh.

“The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on October 14, 2025, on reconsideration sought by the Government, resolved to recommend that Mr. Justice Atul Sreedharan, Judge, High Court of Madhya Pradesh, be transferred to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad instead of the High Court of Chhattisgarh,” a resolution on the apex court website said.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

