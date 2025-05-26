SC collegium recommends new CJs for MP, Karnataka, Gauhati, Patna, Jharkhand high courts

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the names of five judges for appointment as new chief justices in the high courts of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Guwahati, Patna and Jharkhand.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai this afternoon, a collegium resolution stated.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva – who is currently acting as the Acting Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court following the retirement of Chief Justice Suresh Kait on May 23 – has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the same high court. His parent high court is the Delhi High Court.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru of the Delhi High Court has been recommended to be appointed as the new Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court while Justice Ashutosh Kumar of the Patna High Court has been recommended for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court.

Vipul Manubhai Pancholi of the Patna High Court (whose parent high court is the Gujarat High Court) has been recommended to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the same high court while Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan of the Himachal Pradesh High Court has been recommended for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao – the current Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court is likely to be transferred to another high court, sources said, adding some other chief justices have also been recommended for transfer.

Sources said several high court judges have also been recommended for transfer “in the interest of justice”.