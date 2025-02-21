DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / SC denies bail to Arun Gawli in murder case

SC denies bail to Arun Gawli in murder case

The Supreme Court on Thursday denied bail to gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, who is serving life imprisonment in a murder case. Gawli, who is undergoing life imprisonment for the 2007 murder of Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar, claims to have...
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:18 AM Feb 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Thursday denied bail to gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, who is serving life imprisonment in a murder case.

Gawli, who is undergoing life imprisonment for the 2007 murder of Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar, claims to have complied with all the conditions of the 2006 remission policy.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court which had rejected his bail.

Advertisement

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on January 7 had granted a 28-day furlough to Gawli.

Gawli approached the Nagpur bench of the high court, praying for his release as his application was earlier rejected by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons, (East division) Nagpur. He shot into prominence from Dagdi Chawl, a neighbourhood of Byculla, and is the founder of the Akhil Bharatiya Sena. He was an MLA from 2004-2009 from the Chinchpokli seat of Mumbai.

Advertisement

Gawli was arrested in 2006 and was put on trial for the murder of Jamsandekar. In August 2012, a sessions court in Mumbai sentenced him to life imprisonment in the case and imposed a fine of Rs 17 lakh on him. PTI

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper