SC directs Centre to appoint nodal officer, assist families of those killed or missing in Russia-Ukraine war

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to appoint a nodal officer in the external affairs ministry to coordinate with the families of those who have died, gone missing, or suffered injuries while fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war.

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A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to facilitate DNA matching of family members with the mortal remains.

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The bench was hearing a plea pertaining to Indian nationals recruited into the Russian military after being allegedly duped by travel agents. The plea seeks return of mortal remains, compensation and a coordinated mechanism for affected families.

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The bench heard submissions of the counsel for the petitioner and Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, on behalf of the Centre and passed a slew of directions.

“The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shall notify an official as the nodal officer whose details and contact number be shared with the family members of Indian nationals who had gone to Russia... and died or injured,” the bench said.

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It asked MEA to arrange for the DNA tests of family members of the dead and upon matching, ensure handing over of the mortal remains.

It also asked the ministry to ensure that bereaved families are provided with the details of documents needed for claiming compensation from the Russian government.

It directed MEA to provide all relevant information and updates in vernacular language.

The bench asked the ministry to deal expeditiously with the cases pertaining to handing over the mortal remains to the families for conducting last rites.

It also directed the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and state legal services to extend assistance to the families in securing the mortal remains of their relatives and pursuing compensation claims.

It further directed the government to ensure that families get the receipt and other information related to compensation and delivery of mortal remains.

The additional solicitor general said that according to latest information, 219 people had fought the war and 51 have died.

She said 20 persons have been brought back.

The bench, in its order, noted that over two hundred people, mostly hailing from Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, had gone to Russia in 2024-25 for working in different sectors including hospitality.

The bench said it was alleged that they were duped by travel agents and their passport and other documents were seized on reaching Russia.

It further noted that they were enrolled in the Russian Army and sent to war zones.

“Unfortunately, many lost their lives and after due verification, mortal remains of many have been brought to India,” the bench said, adding that many families are yet to be paid the compensation.

The bench has not kept the plea alive for further consideration.

According to an earlier status report of the Centre, around 217 Indian nationals had reportedly joined the Russian armed forces during the conflict.

The Centre had said that the sustained diplomatic engagement with the Russian Federation had led to the release of 139 Indians from their military contracts.

The Centre had said DNA samples of immediate family members of 21 individuals had already been collected and shared with the Russian authorities to facilitate identification of mortal remains and trace missing persons.

The Centre had said it has, since February 2024, repeatedly advised Indian nationals against travelling to Russia for employment linked to the conflict and has initiated action against illegal recruitment networks and trafficking syndicates allegedly involved in sending Indians to the war zone on false promises.

It maintained that diplomatic, consular and humanitarian efforts to trace missing Indians, secure their release and facilitate repatriation remain ongoing.