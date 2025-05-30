DT
PT
Home / India / SC directs NEET-PG 2025 exam be conducted in one shift instead of two

SC directs NEET-PG 2025 exam be conducted in one shift instead of two

The Bench said that holding examination in two shifts creates ‘arbitrariness’
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:22 PM May 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
The Supreme Court on Friday directed that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2025 examination, which is scheduled on June 15, be conducted in a single shift instead of two shifts.

A Bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath directed the authorities concerned to make arrangements for holding the exam in one shift and to ensure that complete transparency is maintained.

The Bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and N V Anjaria, said holding examination in two shifts creates ‘arbitrariness’.

"Any two question papers can never be said to be having an identical level of difficulty or ease," the top court said.

The Bench passed the order, while hearing a plea challenging a notification on holding the NEET-PG 2025 examination in two shifts.

