SC directs states to set up SITs to probe suspected fraudulent insurance claims

The Supreme Court has directed all states to constitute dedicated Special Investigation Teams (SITs) to probe suspected fraudulent insurance claims.

Advertisement

A Bench led by Justice A Amanullah noted that fraudulent insurance claims are being filed and allowed, that too, in a fixed pattern, where the same vehicle is shown to be involved in multiple accidents.

Advertisement

While hearing a matter that initially concerned the identity of a vehicle allegedly involved in an accident, the Bench said the proceedings had uncovered indications of fraud “of enormous proportion” and expanded their scope to examine fraudulent claims across India.

Advertisement

SC asks Centre to consider devising safeguards to ensure no misuse of EPFO, ITR data

Access by private entities to sensitive data of EPFO and ITR records was “worrisome”, and asked the Centre to consider devising safeguards to ensure that such information is not misused, the Supreme Court has said.

A Bench led by CJI Surya Kant expressed concern over the emergence of a commercial technology ecosystem allegedly accessing, retrieving and verifying sensitive personal information contained in provident fund and income tax records.

Advertisement

Refusing to entertain a PIL filed by Piyush Sharma on the issue, the Bench suggested that the Centre devise an effective mechanism to address the issue with the assistance of domain experts.

SC to set up special bench to hear Centre’s plea on OBC creamy-layer criteria

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider setting up a special bench to hear Centre’s plea seeking clarification on the applicability of its March 11 judgment on OBC creamy-layer criteria to candidates of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has sought directions allowing the government to proceed with service allocation of the 958 candidates recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for CSE-2025 on the basis of the OBC creamy-layer determination applied before the March 11 verdict.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, told the Bench that the DoPT has filed a miscellaneous application in a disposed of matter seeking some urgent directions and it has to be listed before a Bench headed by Justice PS Narasimha.

Failure of judicial system: SC on 45-year-long litigation in double murder case from Jharkhand

The Supreme Court has ordered the release of a 70-year-old man by suspending his sentence as it termed the nearly half century long litigation in a double-murder case from Jharkhand a “failure of judicial system.”

A Bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala questioned the period of over two decades taken by the Jharkhand High Court for deciding the appeal filed by accused Simon Soren, who is undergoing treatment at hospital while in custody.

“The above case projects the failure of the judicial system, when a crime went unpunished and the accused were put to the torture of a prolonged trial of 22 years and then after conviction, the appeal filed having been dismissed after yet another two decades and two years,” the Bench said.