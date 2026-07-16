SC directs states/UTs to frame policy for early release of aged, terminally ill prisoners

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all the states and Union territories to formulate a policy within three months for early or premature release of prisoners who are of advanced age or are terminally ill.

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A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta said the policy should clearly prescribe the eligibility criteria and procedural framework for consideration of release and that it should provide a clear and uniform definition of “terminal illness”.

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The verdict came on a PIL filed by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) seeking release on bail of a group of prisoners who were terminally ill or are above 70 years of age.

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SC to hear plea against stay on release of animated movie ‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath'

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday a petition challenging an Orissa High Court order restraining Ele Animations Pvt Ltd from releasing its animated film ‘Mahaprabhu Jagannath’ on July 17.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant agreed to take up the matter on Friday after senior counsel Devdatt Kamat mentioned it for an urgent hearing.

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SC refuses to entertain PIL for expeditious disposal of Tamil Nadu election petitions

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Madras High Court to ensure expeditious disposal of 54 election petitions arising out of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Senior counsel DS Naidu urged a bench led by CJI Surya Kan, on behalf of petitioner K Venkatachalapath to ask the high court to set up a dedicated bench to deal with election petitions in a time-bound manner. However, the bench was not inclined to oblige the PIL petitioner.