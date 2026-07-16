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Home / India / SC directs states/UTs to frame policy for early release of aged, terminally ill prisoners

SC directs states/UTs to frame policy for early release of aged, terminally ill prisoners

The verdict came on a PIL filed by NALSA seeking release on bail of a group of prisoners who were terminally ill or are above 70 years of age

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:09 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all the states and Union territories to formulate a policy within three months for early or premature release of prisoners who are of advanced age or are terminally ill.

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A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta said the policy should clearly prescribe the eligibility criteria and procedural framework for consideration of release and that it should provide a clear and uniform definition of “terminal illness”.

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The verdict came on a PIL filed by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) seeking release on bail of a group of prisoners who were terminally ill or are above 70 years of age.

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