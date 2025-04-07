DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / SC dismisses plea for 100% manual counting of VVPAT slips during polls

SC dismisses plea for 100% manual counting of VVPAT slips during polls

Says issue can’t be raised again and again
article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:19 PM Apr 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to the Election Commission for a 100 per cent manual counting of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips in addition to electronic counting, saying the issue couldn’t be agitated again and again.

“We do not find any good ground to interfere with the impugned judgment (of the Delhi High Court). The special leave petition is dismissed,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna told petitioner Hans Raj Jain.

Jain had challenged the August 12, 2024 judgment of the Delhi High Court which had dismissed his plea, citing the top court’s verdict on the issue.

Advertisement

Giving the thumbs up to the EVM system in the midst of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bench had in its April 26, 2024 verdict said, “EVMs offer significant advantages. They have effectively eliminated booth capturing by restricting the rate of vote casting to 4 votes per minute, thereby prolonging the time needed and thus check insertion of bogus votes. EVMs have eliminated invalid votes, which were a major issue with paper ballots and had often sparked disputes during the counting process. Furthermore, EVMs reduce paper usage and alleviate logistical challenges. Finally, they provide administrative convenience by expediting the counting process and minimizing errors.”

“…keeping in view the vast size of the Indian electorate of nearly 97 crore, the number of candidates…, the number of polling booths…, and the problems faced with ballot papers, we would be undoing the electoral reforms by directing reintroduction of the ballot papers,” it had said.

Advertisement

In July last year, the top court had refused to review its verdict rejecting PILs demanding return to the paper ballot system or a 100% cross-verification of votes cast through EVMs with VVPAT slips.

On Monday, the top court said the issue couldn’t be agitated again and again and junked the PIL.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper