SC dismisses plea seeking implementation of National Education Policy in Tamil Nadu other states

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the West Bengal governments to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, including its three-language formula.

While hearing a petition filed by advocate GS Mani seeking directions to implement the NEP, a Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan said it could not issue such directions to state governments.

”The Supreme Court, through Article 32 of the Constitution, can issue directives to ensure that the fundamental rights of citizens are protected. It cannot directly compel a state to adopt a policy like the National Education Policy, 2020,” it said in its May 9 order.

“The court may, however, intervene if a state’s action or inaction related to the National Education Policy violates any fundamental rights or any other legal rights. We do not propose to examine this issue in this writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution,” it said, adding the petitioner had nothing to do with the cause he proposes to espouse.

”Although he may be from the state of Tamil Nadu, yet, on his own admission, he is now residing in New Delhi. The main issue may be examined by this court in an appropriate proceeding but at least not in this particular petition,” the Bench said.