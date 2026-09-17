SC expresses shock over deaths in relief camps in Manipur, asks chief secretary to respond       

Expressing shock over scores of deaths in relief camps meant for the internally displaced persons (IDPs), the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Manipur chief secretary to apprise it of the steps taken to probe, initiate criminal proceedings and ensure the safety of those living there.

Cautioning the top bureaucrat of the state, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked why no significant steps were taken on the information provided by the Justice Gita Mittal committee relating to deaths, including unnatural ones, of IDPs in relief camps.

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"We direct the chief secretary of Manipur to file an affidavit on deaths, especially unnatural deaths, at relief camps in Manipur," the bench said in the order and asked why post-mortems were conducted in 20 out of 34 death cases.

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"The state is also obliged to explain as to why only Rs 20,000-30,000 as compensation was paid to internally displaced persons who met with unnatural deaths while sheltered in relief camps," the bench said.

It also directed the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) to file a separate status report on the issue.

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The CJI asked the MSLSA to see that FIRs are registered in all the unnatural death cases.

The bench also asked the MSLSA to see that the FIRs are investigated expeditiously and the safety of internally displaced persons staying in relief camps, besides their dignity, is ensured.

The order came from the bench after it perused the reports of the Justice Mittal committee and an IAS officer that there had been more than 30 deaths in the relief camps in Manipur and one of the deaths occurred following alleged sexual assault.

Besides, the bench expressed hope that the two special trial courts, set up to exclusively hear CBI and NIA cases arising from the 2023 ethnic violence in Manipur, will conclude their trials expeditiously.

Referring to reports, the bench said the details of the cases have been provided to the legal services counsel, and the petitioner victims can avail them for pursuing their matters.

It also noted that the details were provided by the state government and Dattatray Padsalgikar, a former IPS officer who is monitoring the probe by the CBI in Manipur violence cases.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the CBI and the state government, said the federal probe agency has investigated 31 cases, with final reports filed in 28.

She said three CBI cases are still being investigated.

Except for the CBI cases, the state constituted 42 SITs, comprising local police officers, in eight districts, the law officer said.

The SITs lodged 3,020 cases, and chargesheets have been filed in 302 matters, she said.

In 1,583 cases, the SITs have filed closure reports, and in 1,135 cases, the probe was under way, she said.