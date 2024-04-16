SC extends stay on Shahi Idgah mosque survey

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 15

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the stay on the Allahabad High Court’s order allowing a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna – which had on January 16 stayed the December 14, 2023, high court order appointing a court commissioner to oversee the survey of mosque premises that the Hindu side claimed had signs suggesting it was a temple in the past – posted the matter for further hearing in August. “All interim orders will continue. Re-list the matters in the week commencing August 5. Meanwhile, all pleading shall be completed,” it ordered.

