Home / India / SC extends stay on trial court proceedings against Ashoka University professor over social media post

SC extends stay on trial court proceedings against Ashoka University professor over social media post

He was booked for his controversial social media posts on Operation Sindoor

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:37 PM Jan 06, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
The trial court can’t proceed further on the case against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad — booked for his controversial social media posts on Operation Sindoor — as the Supreme Court on Tuesday extended its order restraining the trial court from taking cognisance of the Haryana SIT chargesheet in the case.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant passed the order after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said though the chargesheet was filed in August 2025 no sanction had been given by the Haryana Government so far.

As Raju sought more time to have instructions on grant sanction, the bench posted the matter for hearing after six weeks. The ASG indicated that the state government may not grant sanction.

The court said it expected that Mahmudabad will behave responsibly during this period. “We also don’t want that as soon as they decide not to grant sanction, you go and write any damn thing you want. If they show magnanimity then you also have to be responsible,” it noted.

On behalf of Mahmudabad, senior counsel Kapil Sibal submitted that there was nothing in the matter.

Taking strong exception to the Haryana Police SIT seizing electronic gadgets, including cell phones of Professor Mahmudabad the Supreme Court on July 16 last year said the SIT “misdirected itself”. It had asked the Haryana SIT headed by a senior police officer to only confine itself to the two FIRs against Mahmudabad over his contentious social media posts and see if there was an offence and submit its report in four weeks.

On August 25, the top court had restrained the trial court from taking cognisance of a chargesheet filed by Haryana SIT in one of the FIRs against him. It has further restrained the trial court from framing any charges in the case.

The Haryana Police had arrested Mahmudabad on May 18 after two FIRs were registered against him one based on a complaint by the chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on a complaint by a village sarpanch by Rai police in Sonepat district over his social media posts on ‘operation Sindoor’. Mahmudabad was booked under BNS Sections 152,353,79 and 196 .

Along with IAF Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Col Qureshi was the face of India’s press briefings on Operation Sindoor as the two women officers flanked Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in their interaction with the media.

Mahmudabad had allegedly described media briefings by Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as “optics”. “But optics must translate to reality on the ground, otherwise it's just hypocrisy,” he had allegedly said.

