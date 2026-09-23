SC flags pendency of Constitution Bench cases, urges CJI to set up permanent 5-judge bench

Expressing “grave concern” over “inordinate delay” in resolution of references made to larger benches, the Supreme Court on Wednesday urged the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to explore the possibility of constituting a permanent five-judge bench to adjudicate on cases involving important constitutional issues.

A bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma – which referred petitions challenging the law on appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners to a Constitution Bench despite delivering a split verdict – called for self-introspection as long pendency of reference to larger benches did not reflect well on the institution.

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“We, thus, take this opportunity to request the CJI to also explore the possibility of constituting a permanent five-judge bench to decide pure constitutional issues. This is not something novel that we are saying. It has been opined time and again by responsible citizens of the country, and we simply endorse their opinion,” the bench said.

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“The petitioners seem to be justified in expressing their anxiety that references to five-judge benches remain unresolved for years together. If statistics are any guide, none can say with any reasonable degree of certainty when long pending references will get resolved. Undisputedly, this is an area of grave concern and the inordinate delay in resolution of the references is itself a source of institutional embarrassment, which all stakeholders ought to strive to avoid. Self-introspection, indeed, is required,” the bench said.

Noting that resolving constitutional issues was the primary task of judges of the top court and that must remain a priority, the bench said if statistics were any guide, none can say with any reasonable degree of certainty when long-pending references will get resolved.

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As many as 29 main Constitution Bench matters were reportedly pending in the Supreme Court with the average pendency of such matters being more than eight years.

“Pendency of reference for far too long, any period between five and 20 years or more, does not reflect well on the institution. It is time that the institution addresses the issue with the urgency and promptitude it deserves,” it said.

Both the judges said they were part of a nine-judge Constitution Bench, which had recently delivered its verdict on the contentious issue of defining the term “industry” under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. It took several years for the reference made by a seven-judge bench to travel to the nine-judge bench in that matter, the bench pointed out.

It gave examples of several other cases which took several years to be heard by a Constitution Bench.

“The issues that would engage the consideration of the five-judge bench being of foundational importance to the democratic fabric of the country and its citizenry, we earnestly hope and trust that this reference would not suffer the inordinate delay in its resolution as in other cases,” the bench said.