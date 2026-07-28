'SC gate par kya lagana hai, hum dekh lenge': CJI dismisses plea on Ashok Chakra emblem

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea concerning the installation of the Ashok Chakra (National Emblem) on the building of the apex court, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant remarking that the court itself would decide such matters.

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Hearing a plea filed by petitioner-in-person Badaravada Venugopal, also known as Baba Khatarnak, the CJI said, "'Supreme Court ke gate pe kya lagana hai hum dekh lenge... aap duniya mein itni samasyaein hai unka dhyan rakhiye' (We will decide what should be placed at the Supreme Court gate; there are so many problems in the world, focus on those)."

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The plea related to the installation of the National Emblem on the main dome of the Supreme Court, and what the petitioner described as the "constitutional identity of courts".

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According to the court record, Venugopal had earlier moved a writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution seeking directions on the issue.

On March 23, the Supreme Court disposed of the petition, observing that the matter essentially required examination on the administrative side and directing the secretary general of the court to place an appropriate note before the competent authority.

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Subsequently, the petitioner filed an application seeking the status and effective implementation of the administrative directions issued by the court on March 23 concerning the installation of the National Emblem on the apex court's main dome.

The application was lodged by the registrar on July 3 under the Supreme Court Rules, 2013. Venugopal then filed an appeal against the registrar's order, which came up before the bench on Tuesday.

The bench, however, was not inclined to interfere and rejected the plea, indicating that issues relating to what is displayed on the Supreme Court premises fall within the court's own administrative domain.