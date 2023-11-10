Supreme Court gets three new judges, reaches full strength of 34

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, November 9

Three newly appointed judges on Thursday took oath as judges of the Supreme Court, taking its count to 34, which is its sanctioned strength.

About the newly appointed judges Justice Satish Chandra Sharma Appointed judge in MP HC on Jan 18, 2008

Elevated as CJ of Telangana HC on Oct 11, 2021

Shifted to Delhi HC on June 28, 2022 Justice Augustine George Masih Appointed judge of Punjab and Haryana HC on July 10, 2008

Elevated as Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC on May 30, 2023 Justice Sandeep Mehta Appointed judge of Rajasthan High Court on May 30, 2011

Elevated as Chief Justice of Gauhati HC on Feb 15, 2023

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administered the oath of office to Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Augustine George Masih and Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta as judges of the Supreme Court at a brief ceremony here this afternoon.

3 in top court from Punjab & Haryana HC Justice Augustine George Masih is the third judge hailing from the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the present Supreme Court after Justice Surya Kant and Justice Rajesh Bindal

The function was attended by Supreme Court judges, advocates and other officials. With the latest appointments, the Supreme Court has reached its sanctioned strength of 34 judges. However, one vacancy is likely to be created next month when Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, the senior-most judge after the CJI, retires.

The Supreme Court Collegium led by CJI Chandrachud had on Monday unanimously recommended names of the three high court chief justices for elevation as judges of the top court. The Centre had cleared the three names on Wednesday.

While Justice Sharma’s parent high court is Madhya Pradesh, Justice Masih and Justice Mehta hail from Punjab and Haryana High Court and Rajasthan High Court, respectively. Justice Masih is the third judge hailing from the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the present Supreme Court after Justice Surya Kant and Justice Rajesh Bindal. Justice Sharma stood at serial no. 2 in the combined all-India seniority of high court judges while Justice Masih stood at serial no. 7 and Justice Mehta at 23.

