SC grants bail to ex-IAS officer in DMF corruption case, asks him stay out of Chhattisgarh

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to retired Chhattisgarh-cadre IAS officer Anil Tuteja in connection with a corruption case involving alleged irregularities in the District Mineral Fund (DMF).

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A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of the fact that the former bureaucrat was in jail since January 24, 2024 in various corruption cases.

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The CJI-led Bench took note of the submissions of senior advocate Shoeb Alam, appearing for Tuteja, that the former IAS officer was arrested in the DMF case on February 23, 2026.

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"The accused was arrested on 21 April 2024 and is in custody. The co-accused persons are already on bail. About 85 witnesses are sought to be examined against the petitioner. The conclusion of the trial is likely to take time," the Bench said.

"While it is true that the allegations against the petitioner are serious allegations, that will be a matter of trial. This matter is at the stage where the prosecution witnesses are to be examined. Taking into consideration the period spent in custody and the fact that the conclusion of trial is likely to take time, we deem it appropriate to grant bail to the petitioner," the court said.

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Tuteja is accused of receiving huge bribes in the award of contracts under the DMF during his tenure as Joint Director in the Department of Industries in the state.

Alam said that he has been granted bail in six other corruption cases and the DFM matter is the last one in which he is in jail and he be granted the same relief keeping in mind that he is retired and cannot do much to influence the trial and witnesses.

While granting the bail, the bench imposed strict conditions, directing the former officer to remain outside the state of Chhattisgarh.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General for Chhattisgarh, Ravi Sharma, strongly opposed the bail plea.

Sharma produced purported WhatsApp chats of 2019 of Tuteja and said his role was of a "prime conspirator" in several state scams. "Please see his chats... He is discussing his release in the NAN scam case while the trial was ongoing. In that instance, witnesses turned hostile," Sharma said.

Alam countered that these allegations were irrelevant to the current DMF case.

"These statements are from 2019. What is the relevance here? He was talking with the Advocate General etc... We cannot comment on this. It is a matter of trial," the CJI said.

In granting relief, the bench said that while the allegations against Tuteja are "serious," they must be proven during the trial.

The Bench noted that several co-accused in the case have already been granted bail and approximately 85 witnesses are to be examined in the case.