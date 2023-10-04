SC grants bail to M3M directors in laundering case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 3

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Gurugram-based realty group M3M’s directors Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice AS Bopanna-led Bench, which had reserved the verdict on September 11 after hearing arguments from lawyers representing Bansals and those for the ED, ordered the release of M3M directors.

The Bansals had challenged the July 20 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court turning down their bail pleas on the ground that the allegations against them were quite serious in nature. They were arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged bribery case against a former judge.

The Bansals were arrested following an FIR lodged by the anti-corruption bureau of the Haryana Police in April against Sudhir Parmar, a former special judge for ED and CBI cases posted in Panchkula, his nephew and a third M3M group director Roop Kumar Bansal.

#Enforcement Directorate #Gurugram #Supreme Court