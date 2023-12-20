SC grants protection from arrest to SHUATS VC, others

New Delhi, December 19
The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave protection from arrest to Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) Vice Chancellor Rajendra Bihari Lal and some other officials in a case of alleged illegal religious conversion, rape and immoral trafficking.
While staying the Allahabad High Court order asking them to surrender, a Vacation Bench led by Justice Aniruddha Bose issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government on Lal’s petition.
“There shall be a stay of operation of the impugned judgment and order dated December 11, 2023, passed by the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad till January 12, 2024, or until further order, whichever is earlier. Until that date, there shall also be an interim order protecting the petitioners from arrest in connection with an FIR registered with the Bewar police station, Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh,” it said.
The Bench, which also included Justice KV Vishwanathan, ordered the matter to be listed before an appropriate Bench on January 3, 2024, subject to directions of the CJI.
The order came after senior advocate Siddharth Dave submitted on behalf of the petitioners that the High Court’s order asking them to surrender took away their right to seek anticipatory bail.
The High Court, on December 11, said, “Since the petitioners are accused of a heinous offence, we direct that they should surrender before the majesty of the court on or before December 20, 2023, and apply for regular bail. The bail application of the accused petitioners shall be heard and decided by the court concerned thoroughly on merits as expeditiously as possible unaffected by any of the observations.”
