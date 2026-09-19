'SC is Banyan Tree of environmental justice': CJI says courts must harmonise conservation and development

Noting that Indian courts have to harmonise conservation and development to sustain the two together, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday described the Supreme Court as the "banyan tree" of environmental justice.

The CJI said that the Supreme Court, over decades, has championed the idea that progress in environmental justice without preservation is a mirage that will lead to ecological ruin.

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He, however, said, "At present, the question before our courts is no longer conservation versus development, but rather how the two can be harmonised and sustained together."

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Addressing the inauguration of a two-day International Conference on 'The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics' organised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CJI Kant said an important development is the shift of the movement from environmental rights towards climate-related rights.

Tracing four decades of the Supreme Court's environmental jurisprudence, he said there was no single constitutional route to environmental protection and cautioned against copy-paste decisions.

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Recently the top court articulated the idea of "eco-centric proportionality", postulating that environmental protection must be rigorous yet intelligent enough to engage with the world as it exists, he said.

"This notion has advanced a paradigm shift by permitting development solely in conjunction with enforceable conditions, expert oversight, restoration, compensatory afforestation and accountability," the CJI said.

"The recent Indian jurisprudence on climate has brought this question into sharper constitutional focus by recognising that the adverse effects of climate change can implicate fundamental rights of equality, livelihood, health, and the conditions necessary for the meaningful enjoyment of these rights,” CJI Kant said.

The second shift is from examining isolated environmental injury towards understanding cumulative ecological harm, he said.

"A river does not experience pollution according to administrative boundaries. A forest does not understand the distinction between one project and another. The atmosphere does not recognise national frontiers; climate adjudication must therefore look beyond the immediate proposal and examine the larger ecological system of which that project forms a part," the CJI said.

"Extreme weather events are becoming increasingly consequential. Biodiversity and natural resources are under increasing pressure. Pollution is crossing geographical boundaries, and most importantly, the consequences of environmental degradation are being felt most severely by those who are least responsible for them," he said.

He said the challenges immediately ahead will be more demanding, and the energy transition will require new infrastructure, new technologies, and new patterns of land and resources use.

"Courts around the world have endeavoured to highlight that the environment is not an inert backdrop to human ambition, but a living, breathing protagonist in the story of our shared well-being; each judgment pronounced is a drop that joins the larger stream of global environmental stewardship,” he said.

Citing global comparative practices regarding green issues, he cited approaches in Nepal, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Brazil, Chile, the United States and Australia, saying there was no single constitutional route to environmental protection.