SC issues contempt notices to MP Sanjay Raut, journalist Nikhil Wagle over remarks against CJI, judiciary

The Supreme Court on Friday asked Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle to explain why criminal contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for their remarks targeting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and the judiciary.

While issuing notices to Rout and Wagle on a criminal contempt petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), a Bench of CJI Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, however, exempted them from personal appearance, saying it would first consider their explanations.

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SCBA president and senior advocate Pradeep Rai alleged that the remarks by Raut and Wagle went beyond fair criticism and could undermine public confidence in the Supreme Court and the judiciary.

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“We are giving a show-cause as of now… we are granting exemption for personal appearance. Let us see,” the Bench said.

Noting that courts had consistently upheld personal liberty and fundamental rights, the CJI said such attacks on the judiciary was particularly unfortunate.

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The SCBA has sought a direction restraining Raut and Wagle from making similar allegations against the CJI and Supreme Court judges.

On Thursday, Attorney General R Venkataramani granted his consent for initiating criminal contempt proceedings as required under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.

The alleged comments were made after the CJI declined a request for a personal meeting by a delegation of opposition parties, maintaining that the matter could instead be brought before the top court through a petition.

Wagle allegedly posted an abusive remark against the CJI on his X account. However, on Thursday he shared on X a letter addressed to the Attorney General in which he tendered an unconditional apology to the CJI and the Supreme Court. He requested that the contempt matter should not be pursued further as he had deleted the earlier post. Raut, too, had made some ‘objectionable’ remarks.

Maintaining that it did not seek to curtail fair criticism of the judiciary, the SCBA submitted that the alleged statements in question could scandalise the court and diminish its authority.

The SCBA has also sought directions to X Corp, Meta, Google and others to preserve relevant posts, videos and account records.

While issuing notice to the Election Commission and CEC Gyanesh Kumar on a petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders, including Rout over alleged SIR irregularities, the top court had on Thursday said the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP will have to explain his conduct.