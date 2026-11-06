Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / SC issues notice to all office bearers of Kerala Congress over post targeting CJI Surya Kant

SC issues notice to all office bearers of Kerala Congress over post targeting CJI Surya Kant

Maintaining that the Constitution is supreme, the Bench said no individual or political organisation could claim to be above it

article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:34 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Last month, the KPCC tendered an unconditional apology to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for a disrespectful post published on the official X account. PTI file
Advertisement

Asserting that independence of the judiciary is not a matter of "political convenience", the Supreme Court on Friday issued contempt notices to all office bearers of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) over a disrespectful social media post targeting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

"Having nature to the nature of allegations, we consider it appropriate to examine whether the material warrants examination by this Court under Article 129 of the Constitution," a Bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Vipul M Pancholi said.

Maintaining that the Constitution is supreme, the Bench said no individual or political organisation could claim to be above it.

The authority of this Court requires neither political endorsement nor approval. It rests upon the Constitution and the rule of law, it added.

Advertisement

"Judgements are always open to criticism, however severe. But freedom of expression cannot become a shield for intimidation or interference with the administration of justice. Howsoever high a position a person may occupy, that person cannot be allowed to pollute the stream of justice," it said.

“Judicial restraint must never be mistaken for institutional weakness. Any attempt to undermine the authority of the court is required to be dealt with an iron hand,” the Bench asserted.

The Bench said it will appoint senior advocates Arvind Datar and Gaurav Agarwal as amici curiae and urged the Attorney General to assist it in the case.

Advertisement

Last month, the KPCC tendered an unconditional apology to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for a disrespectful post published on the official X account.

Responding to a legal notice sent by the Supreme Court Bar Association Joint Secretary Advocate Meneesh Dubey, KPCC President Sunny Joseph tendered an unconditional apology to the CJI for the publication and the disrespect conveyed by its language.

The KPCC stated that the post was published without authorisation and the person responsible for it, Vijay Thottathil, has been removed from his position.

Advertisement

The KPCC said Thottathil has been asked to issue a public apology.

“Dear Surya Kant, if law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it,” read the Congress’s Keralam unit post on X. The party quickly deleted the controversial post and removed the person responsible for it.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) had on October 12 condemned it, saying such remarks belittled the judiciary and amounted to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts