SC issues notice to all office bearers of Kerala Congress over post targeting CJI Surya Kant

Asserting that independence of the judiciary is not a matter of "political convenience", the Supreme Court on Friday issued contempt notices to all office bearers of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) over a disrespectful social media post targeting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

"Having nature to the nature of allegations, we consider it appropriate to examine whether the material warrants examination by this Court under Article 129 of the Constitution," a Bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Vipul M Pancholi said.

Maintaining that the Constitution is supreme, the Bench said no individual or political organisation could claim to be above it.

The authority of this Court requires neither political endorsement nor approval. It rests upon the Constitution and the rule of law, it added.

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"Judgements are always open to criticism, however severe. But freedom of expression cannot become a shield for intimidation or interference with the administration of justice. Howsoever high a position a person may occupy, that person cannot be allowed to pollute the stream of justice," it said.

“Judicial restraint must never be mistaken for institutional weakness. Any attempt to undermine the authority of the court is required to be dealt with an iron hand,” the Bench asserted.

The Bench said it will appoint senior advocates Arvind Datar and Gaurav Agarwal as amici curiae and urged the Attorney General to assist it in the case.

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Last month, the KPCC tendered an unconditional apology to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for a disrespectful post published on the official X account.

Responding to a legal notice sent by the Supreme Court Bar Association Joint Secretary Advocate Meneesh Dubey, KPCC President Sunny Joseph tendered an unconditional apology to the CJI for the publication and the disrespect conveyed by its language.

The KPCC stated that the post was published without authorisation and the person responsible for it, Vijay Thottathil, has been removed from his position.

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The KPCC said Thottathil has been asked to issue a public apology.

“Dear Surya Kant, if law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it,” read the Congress’s Keralam unit post on X. The party quickly deleted the controversial post and removed the person responsible for it.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) had on October 12 condemned it, saying such remarks belittled the judiciary and amounted to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice.