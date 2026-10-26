SC issues notice to Centre, Election Commission on petition challenging SIR in Maharashtra

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission on a petition challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked the Centre, Election Commission of India and others to respond to the petition filed by one Arun Anandagiri, a chartered accountant and journalist by profession.

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The Bench posted the matter for hearing on November 5.

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On behalf of the petitioner, senior counsel Arvind Datar submitted that voters temporarily relocated during redevelopment in Mumbai and Pune had been deleted as “person not found”.

Around 20 million out of the 97.9 million total voters in Maharashtra have been deleted from the draft rolls and another 12.2 million electors have been struck off under “logical discrepancies”, Datar told the Bench which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana.

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The petitioner urged the top court to keep in abeyance the SIR exercise in the state till the issue was adjudicated upon and no voter whose name appeared in the pre-SIR list should be deleted.

The office of the state Chief Electoral Officer said of the 97,854,049 registered voters across Maharashtra, 20,688,487 electors, or 21.14 per cent, have been excluded from the draft electoral rolls as they could not be traced at their given addresses during the SIR exercise.