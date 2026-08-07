SC issues notice to Centre on petition seeking CBI probe into breach of 1.5 lakh medical records

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre on a petition alleging a large-scale breach of medical data of nearly 1.5 lakh Indians held by a technology company.

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A Bench led by CJI Surya Kant on Thursday asked the Centre to respond to a petition filed by Vitraya Technologies Private Limited seeking a CBI probe into alleged personal and medical data theft.

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The order came after senior counsel K Parameshwar contended on behalf of the petitioner that the data breach spanning six states had grave implications for citizens’ fundamental right to privacy under Article 21.

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SC refuses to suspend life sentence given to Narayan Sai in 2013 rape case

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to suspend the life sentence self-styled godman Asaram’s son Narayan Sai in a 2013 rape case. A Bench led by Justice MM Sundresh, however, asked the Gujarat High Court to decide his appeal against his rape conviction in three months.

SC refuses to entertain Mahua Moitra’s plea against direction to appear before police

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s petition against a Calcutta High Court order requiring her to appear before the police on August 15 in a hate speech case.

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A Bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta said it was not inclined to interfere with the high court order even as senior counsel Gopal Sankarnarayanan submitted that she had a legal right to appear virtually before the police.

SC won’t interfere with Chhattisgarh HC order on election plea against ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with a Chhattisgarh High Court order refusing to dismiss, at the threshold, a petition challenging former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s election from the Patan assembly seat in 2023.

A Bench led by CJI Surya Kant, however, said he would be at liberty to raise all his pleas before the high court’s election tribunal during the trial.

SC refuses to entertain PIL for mandatory biometric attendance system in schools

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking direction to the Centre and states for a mandatory biometric-based attendance system for students in school to dismantle dummy educational institutions. A Bench led by Justice P Narasimha asked petitioner advocate N K Goswami to approach high courts.