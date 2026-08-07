SC issues notice to Centre on petition seeking CBI probe into breach of 1.5 lakh medical records
The court asks the Centre to respond to a petition filed by Vitraya Technologies Private Limited seeking a CBI probe into alleged personal and medical data theft
The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre on a petition alleging a large-scale breach of medical data of nearly 1.5 lakh Indians held by a technology company.
A Bench led by CJI Surya Kant on Thursday asked the Centre to respond to a petition filed by Vitraya Technologies Private Limited seeking a CBI probe into alleged personal and medical data theft.
The order came after senior counsel K Parameshwar contended on behalf of the petitioner that the data breach spanning six states had grave implications for citizens’ fundamental right to privacy under Article 21.
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