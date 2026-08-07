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Home / India / SC issues notice to Centre on petition seeking CBI probe into breach of 1.5 lakh medical records

SC issues notice to Centre on petition seeking CBI probe into breach of 1.5 lakh medical records

The court asks the Centre to respond to a petition filed by Vitraya Technologies Private Limited seeking a CBI probe into alleged personal and medical data theft

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:45 PM Aug 07, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre on a petition alleging a large-scale breach of medical data of nearly 1.5 lakh Indians held by a technology company.

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A Bench led by CJI Surya Kant on Thursday asked the Centre to respond to a petition filed by Vitraya Technologies Private Limited seeking a CBI probe into alleged personal and medical data theft.

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The order came after senior counsel K Parameshwar contended on behalf of the petitioner that the data breach spanning six states had grave implications for citizens’ fundamental right to privacy under Article 21.

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A Bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta said it was not inclined to interfere with the high court order even as senior counsel Gopal Sankarnarayanan submitted that she had a legal right to appear virtually before the police.

A Bench led by CJI Surya Kant, however, said he would be at liberty to raise all his pleas before the high court’s election tribunal during the trial.

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