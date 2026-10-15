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Home / India / SC issues notices to Rahul, Akhilesh, others on lawyers’ petition against protest inside top court premises

SC issues notices to Rahul, Akhilesh, others on lawyers’ petition against protest inside top court premises

A Bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi says nobody can browbeat the judiciary

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:14 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and other INDIA bloc leaders proceed in a vehicle towards the Supreme Court to file a petition against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged poll irregularities during 'March for Democracy', in New Delhi, on October 12, 2026. PTI
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The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to Congress leader Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others on lawyers’ petition against their march to the court and entering its Registry on October 12 to file a petition against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Frowning upon the conduct of Gandhi and others, who marched to the top court on October 12, a Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said these were feeble attempts that nobody took note of.

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“Nobody can browbeat the judiciary… We are not sitting in ivory towers. We know what statements they are making outside and what they are saying in court. We know everything,” the CJI said.

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The Bench asked Gandhi and others to respond to the petition filed by advocates Digant Mishra, Divyansh Bisht, Ashish Gopal Garg and Shweta Garg seeking restrictions on political demonstrations inside the court premises.

The petitioners also sought initiation of contempt of court proceedings against the Keralam unit of Congress for their alleged remarks against CJI Surya Kant demanding his resignation.

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However, the Bench chose not to issue notice on the contempt plea. “No contempt today. We are only issuing a notice...  Let’s see what the response is, and then we will take it forward,” it said.

Condemning the Keralam Congress’ post on X against the CJI, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) had on October 12 said such remarks belittled the judiciary and amounted to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice.

“I must share the anguish of lawyers practising in the Supreme Court. Two hundred of them have signed a memorandum. They have stated very clearly that this kind of browbeating of the judiciary (can’t be allowed),” senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia submitted on behalf of the petitioners.

Demanding regulation of processions and protests in the vicinity of the Supreme Court and High Courts, Bhatia said, “It’s completely unacceptable that this court is sieged with political procession. What happened in SC should not have happened.” Bhatia said such an incident cannot be repeated ever in the Supreme Court.

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