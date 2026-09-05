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Home / India / SC judge says cops thrashing agitating pupils distressing

SC judge says cops thrashing agitating pupils distressing

Says detachment expected of police officers somehow seems to be disappearing

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:16 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke with injured protesters in New Delhi. Tribune file
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Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday expressed concern over the alleged assault of protesters by police personnel during the recent NEET students’ protest at Jantar Mantar, saying the detachment expected of police officers appears to be disappearing.

Speaking at the launch of former secretary (security) Yashovardhan Azad’s book “Policing the Republic”, Justice Bhuyan said: “All of us are dismayed when we see young officers of the Indian Police Service personally going and assaulting protesters and demonstrators. This is something very, very distressing to observe.”

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“The detachment expected of police officers somehow seems to be disappearing, and this is indeed a matter of grave concern,” he said.

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Justice Bhuyan said effective policing could be done without resorting to the excessive use of force or infringement of human rights. The event was attended by Congress MP P Chidambaram, former Maharashtra DGP D Sivanandhan, among others. — PTI

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