DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / SC judge team meets displaced people in Manipur, inaugurates legal services camp

SC judge team meets displaced people in Manipur, inaugurates legal services camp

In addition to Justice Gavai, the team includes Supreme Court judges Vikram Nath, M M Sundresh, and K V Vishwanathan
article_Author
PTI
Churachandpur/Imphal, Updated At : 03:39 PM Mar 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Advertisement

A team of Supreme Court judges, headed by Justice B R Gavai, on Saturday visited ethnic strife-torn Manipur’s Churachandpur district, and met internally displaced persons, officials said.

They also virtually inaugurated a legal services camp, a medical camp, and a legal aid clinic from the Mini Secretariat at Lamka in the district.

Upon their arrival, the team visited the Sadbhavana Mandap relief centre and interacted with the internally displaced persons.

Advertisement

In addition to Justice Gavai, the team included Supreme Court judges Vikram Nath, M M Sundresh, and K V Vishwanathan.

Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, Justice D Krishnakumar, and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshilu were also present.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the top court delegation was accorded a warm welcome by the lawyers’ fraternity of the state at Imphal airport.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper