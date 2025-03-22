SC judge team meets displaced people in Manipur, inaugurates legal services camp

A team of Supreme Court judges, headed by Justice B R Gavai, on Saturday visited ethnic strife-torn Manipur’s Churachandpur district, and met internally displaced persons, officials said.

They also virtually inaugurated a legal services camp, a medical camp, and a legal aid clinic from the Mini Secretariat at Lamka in the district.

Upon their arrival, the team visited the Sadbhavana Mandap relief centre and interacted with the internally displaced persons.

In addition to Justice Gavai, the team included Supreme Court judges Vikram Nath, M M Sundresh, and K V Vishwanathan.

Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, Justice D Krishnakumar, and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshilu were also present.

Earlier in the day, the top court delegation was accorded a warm welcome by the lawyers’ fraternity of the state at Imphal airport.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.