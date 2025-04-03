The Supreme Court Judges have unanimously agreed to declare their assets to the Chief Justice of India. The decision was taken in a Full Court meeting of the Supreme Court judges on April 1, sources said.

The declaration of judges’ assets will be placed on the Supreme Court website, they said.

The decision is seen as a measure towards transparency in judiciary in the backdrop of a recent controversy over alleged discovery of a huge pile of cash at the residence of Delhi HC Justice Yashwant Varma, who has since been transferred to the Allahabad High Court.

There is a 1997 Full Court resolution requiring the Supreme Court judges to declare their assets to the CJI.

In case of high court judges, it is required to be submitted to the Chief Justice of the High Court concerned.

Many High Court judges have already published their assets. Barring a few judges, the top court judges used to declare their assets. Now they have decided to make their assets public on the Supreme Court website, sources added.