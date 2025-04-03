DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / SC judges to make declaration of assets public amid row over cash at Justice Varma's house

SC judges to make declaration of assets public amid row over cash at Justice Varma's house

Declaration of judges’ assets will be placed on the Supreme Court website, say sources
article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:17 PM Apr 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Supreme Court Judges have unanimously agreed to declare their assets to the Chief Justice of India. The decision was taken in a Full Court meeting of the Supreme Court judges on April 1, sources said.

The declaration of judges’ assets will be placed on the Supreme Court website, they said.

The decision is seen as a measure towards transparency in judiciary in the backdrop of a recent controversy over alleged discovery of a huge pile of cash at the residence of Delhi HC Justice Yashwant Varma, who has since been transferred to the Allahabad High Court.

Advertisement

There is a 1997 Full Court resolution requiring the Supreme Court judges to declare their assets to the CJI.

In case of high court judges, it is required to be submitted to the Chief Justice of the High Court concerned.

Advertisement

Many High Court judges have already published their assets. Barring a few judges, the top court judges used to declare their assets. Now they have decided to make their assets public on the Supreme Court website, sources added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper