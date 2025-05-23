DT
Home / India / SC junks PIL over alleged protocol breach during CJI’s Mumbai visit

SC junks PIL over alleged protocol breach during CJI’s Mumbai visit

The CJI had disapproved of the absence of Maharashtra Chief Secretary, DGP or the city Police Commissioner to receive him during his first visit to the state after being elevated to the top post
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:00 PM May 23, 2025 IST
Terming the plea as a “publicity interest litigation”, the Supreme Court on Friday junked a PIL seeking action against senior Maharashtra officials for alleged breach of protocol during the first visit of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai to Mumbai earlier this month.

A bench comprising CJI Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih also imposed a cost of Rs 7,000 on petitioner Shailendra Mani Tripathi, a lawyer having seven years of practice, to be deposited with the legal services authority.

Following his oath as the 52nd CJI on May 14, Gavai travelled to Mumbai on May 18 for a felicitation programme by Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. The CJI had disapproved of the absence of Maharashtra Chief Secretary, DGP or the city Police Commissioner to receive him during his first visit to the state after being elevated to the top post.

Hours after the remarks went public; all three top officials were present at Chaityabhoomi, the cremation place of BR Ambedkar at Dadar in Mumbai, when the CJI visited there to pay his obeisance.

Days after a protocol breach lapse during his visit to Mumbai hit headlines, CJI Gavai had on May 20 said the “trivial issue” should not be blown out of proportion and that it should be given a “quietus”.

“News items are being published in the media regarding protocol issues during the visit of CJI to Maharashtra. All concerned have already expressed regrets. The Chief Justice of India has expressed that a trivial issue should not be blown out of proportion. The CJI has requested everyone that the matter be given a quietus,” a press release issued by the Supreme Court read.


