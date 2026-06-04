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Home / India / SC junks PIL seeking guidelines for time-bound disposal of cases

SC junks PIL seeking guidelines for time-bound disposal of cases

'We don’t want to get into an enmity with lawyers; we are friends with lawyers,' the bench said in a lighter vein

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:43 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a PIL seeking framing and implementation of guidelines for time-bound disposal of case, and asked the petitioner to approach bar bodies.

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“You go to the Bar Council of India, State Bar Councils, High Court Bar Associations and District Court Bar Associations,” a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice V Mohana told the petitioner, who was appearing in person.

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“We don’t want to get into an enmity with lawyers. We are friends with lawyers,” the bench said in a lighter vein.

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The PIL sought laying down of uniform, structured and enforceable guidelines for regulation of adjournments in all courts across the country. It also sought guidelines on unregulated adjournments of cases in the courts.

The petitioner wanted formulation and implementation of a uniform national case flow management policy applicable to all courts with stage-wise timelines for proceedings, regulation of adjournments, continuous and day-to-day hearing in appropriate matters and priority disposal of long-pending and old cases.

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