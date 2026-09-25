SC junks PIL seeking panel to examine use of Hindi as official language of top court

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to constitute a commission to examine and recommend the use of Hindi as an official language of the apex court.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana said language-related reforms were already being considered administratively and could not be implemented through judicial orders.

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“These things do not happen through court orders. They happen as part of reforms, slowly and in a phased manner. Such things we are doing,” the CJI said, pointing out that the Supreme Court has been introducing services that gradually incorporate the use of regional languages.

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“We are now giving a brief description of all the reports in Hindi. We will start with other regional languages. We will maintain the culture. We will respect other regional languages also,” CJI Kant said.

Petitioner Brahmeshwar Nath Mishra’s counsel urged the top court to direct the Centre to constitute a commission for making recommendations regarding the use of Hindi as the official language of the Supreme Court.

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However, the Bench was not inclined to entertain the PIL. The relief sought in the PIL would effectively require a constitutional amendment, the Bench said and went on to dismiss it.