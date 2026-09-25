DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / SC junks PIL seeking panel to examine use of Hindi as official language of top court

SC junks PIL seeking panel to examine use of Hindi as official language of top court

'These things do not happen through court orders, they happen as part of reforms, slowly and in a phased manner,' said CJI Surya Kant

article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:26 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Supreme Court of India. Image credit/Tribune file
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to constitute a commission to examine and recommend the use of Hindi as an official language of the apex court.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana said language-related reforms were already being considered administratively and could not be implemented through judicial orders.

Advertisement

“These things do not happen through court orders. They happen as part of reforms, slowly and in a phased manner. Such things we are doing,” the CJI said, pointing out that the Supreme Court has been introducing services that gradually incorporate the use of regional languages.

Advertisement

“We are now giving a brief description of all the reports in Hindi. We will start with other regional languages. We will maintain the culture. We will respect other regional languages also,” CJI Kant said.

Petitioner Brahmeshwar Nath Mishra’s counsel urged the top court to direct the Centre to constitute a commission for making recommendations regarding the use of Hindi as the official language of the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

However, the Bench was not inclined to entertain the PIL. The relief sought in the PIL would effectively require a constitutional amendment, the Bench said and went on to dismiss it.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts