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Home / India / SC junks PIL seeking porn viewing at public places, says plea concerns policy issue

SC junks PIL seeking porn viewing at public places, says plea concerns policy issue

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohna dismissed the plea and asked the petitioner to approach the government authorities with a representation

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:07 PM Jul 13, 2026 IST
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Observing that it was a policy issue, the Supreme Court on Monday junked a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to formulate a framework to prohibit the viewing of pornography at public places.

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A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohna dismissed the plea and asked the petitioner to approach the government authorities with a representation.

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“Undoubtedly, the issue raised is of paramount importance. However, the subject matter does not involve a question of law requiring examination by this court. It concerns policy issues which need technological advancement and expert consideration. Such issues fall within the domain of experts, especially the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology,” the plea said.

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The top court was hearing a plea filed by social worker BL Jain, represented by advocate Varun Thakur, seeking directions to formulate a national policy and draft an action plan to curb the viewing of pornography, especially by those not attained the age of majority, and to prohibit the viewing of pornographic material of any form at public places.

“The internet pornography statistics show shocking data, wherein every second, 5,000 porn sites are watched. More than two crore porn videos/porn clippings are being launched through the internet..."

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“Under Section 69 A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, the respondents have the power to issue directions for blocking public access of any information through any computer resource,” the plea said.

It contended that widespread availability of the internet has made pornographic content easily accessible, leading to excessive consumption and addiction.

Increasing consumption of such content has contributed to the commission of sexual offences, it claimed.

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