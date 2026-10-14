SC makes its order protecting journalist from coercive action by UP Police ‘absolute’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday made ‘absolute’ its interim order protecting journalist Abhishek Upadhyay—who reported on the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation ‘theft’—from coercive action in a road rage case lodged against him by the Ghaziabad Police.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi quashed an August 22 notice issued by the Ghaziabad Police to social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) seeking certain information and digital details of Upadhyay.

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The Bench granted him liberty to challenge the FIR before the Allahabad High Court. It also granted him liberty to approach the court for laying down mandatory guidelines for collection of personal data by police during the course of investigation in cases.

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The order came after senior counsel Pradeep Rai pointed out on behalf of Upadhyay that though the FIR was lodged in August, police sought information from ‘X’ from June 1.

“You (police) have given them (‘X’) notice to provide data from three months ago. That appears to be an overkill,” the bench told the Uttar Pradesh counsel, making it clear that no confidential or personal data of the journalist could be obtained for the period prior to the alleged crime.

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On August 25, the Supreme Court had granted interim protection from coercive action to Upadhyay.

Apprehending his imminent arrest, Upadhyay had moved the Supreme Court challenging an FIR lodged against him by the Ghaziabad Police in connection with an alleged road rage incident.

Upadhyay, who runs a YouTube channel, alleged that a police team reached his residence late on August 20 and told him that a case had been registered at Indirapuram Police Station following allegations of road rage and abusive behaviour. He alleged that the FIR was based on concocted allegations against him and that it was an attempt to harass him for his independent journalistic works.

The journalist contended that the FIR copy had not been supplied to him and that the police were forcing nearby shopkeepers to delete the CCTV visuals of the relevant time. He has sought quashing of the FIR, or in the alternative, its investigation to be transferred to an independent agency other than the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The FIR has been lodged against Upadhyay in Ghaziabad over an alleged road rage incident, which he has claimed was planted in connection with his reporting on alleged corruption in Uttar Pradesh.

The alleged incident took place on August 18 near Shipra Mall in Ghaziabad, when a motorcyclist allegedly touched his car. He said the man subsequently called the police emergency helpline 112 and an FIR was registered later, he submitted.

Upadhyay alleged that the police team had come to his residence possibly to arrest him and he requested Ghaziabad police to release CCTV footage of the alleged incident.

The petitioner submitted that he had previously reported on alleged irregularities in handling of donations to the Ram temple, Ayodhya and alleged corruption in the Uttar Pradesh Government.