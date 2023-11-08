SC: Need norms on seizure of scribes' electronic devices

New Delhi, November 7
Expressing concerns over arbitrary seizure of digital devices of journalists, the Supreme Court today asked the Centre to put in place guidelines on seizure of electronic devices such of individuals, particularly media professionals.
“The problem is, these are media professionals. They will have their own sources and other aspects. This is a serious matter… Now, if you just take everything away, there is a problem,” a Bench led by Justice SK Kaul told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju. While hearing petitions filed by ‘Foundation For Media Professionals’ and others seeking comprehensive guidelines for search and seizure of digital devices by investigating agencies, the SC expressed concern over their sweeping powers.
