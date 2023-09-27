Supreme Court nod to appoint 175 judges in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, September 26

The Supreme Court on Tuesday paved the way for the appointment of 175 judges in Haryana as it ruled that the recruitment shall be conducted by a committee comprising three judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court nominated by the Chief Justice, Chief Secretary, Advocate General and the Haryana Public Service Commission Chairman.

Dismissing an application filed by the Haryana Government seeking to alter the existing arrangement, a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said, “The state government has not come before this court seeking modification of the arrangement and placing objective data to indicate either the inability of the HC to perform its task thus far or there have been deficiencies in it.”

“There is an urgent need to ensure that the existing 175 vacancies for the post of junior civil judge (140 existing, 35 anticipated) are filled at the earliest. The state government shall within two weeks from the date of this order take necessary steps for recruitment to be conducted by a committee comprising three judges of the HC nominated by the Chief Justice (including the CJ, if he decides so), the Chief Secretary, Advocate General and the Haryana Public Service Commission Chairman,” the Bench ordered. As the Haryana Government and the Punjab and Haryana HC indulge in a slugfest over who has the right to conduct the examination for selection of subordinate court judges, a large number of posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in Haryana remain vacant.

