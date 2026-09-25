SC notice to Goa Police on Tarun Tejpal’s appeal against conviction in 2013 rape case

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the State of Goa on former Tehelka Editor Tarun Tejpal’s appeal against a Bombay High Court order convicting and sentencing him to 10-year rigorous imprisonment in a 2013 rape case.

A Bench led by Justice MM Sundresh also issued notice to Tejpal on the State of Goa’s petition seeking enhancement of his sentence.

Advertisement

On behalf of Tejpal, senior advocate Kapil Sibal urged the Bench to take up the convict’s bail plea, saying he had already surrendered. It’s a case where the acquittal ordered by the trial court was reversed by the High Court, Sibal submitted.

Advertisement

“Please fix a date for the bail as early as possible,” Sibal requested the Bench which said, “We will give a date… No problem.”

Dismissing Tejpal’s plea for exemption from surrender, the Supreme Court had on August 25 ordered him to surrender within two weeks.

Advertisement

On August 6, the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court convicted Tejpal of raping a junior colleague in 2013 and sentenced him to 10-year rigorous imprisonment as it reversed a Goa trial court’s 2021 verdict, terming it “untenable”, “perverse” and “directly contrary to the evidence on record”.

A Bench of Justice Neela Gokhale and Justice Amit Jamsandekar of the High Court had slammed the trial court for falling prey to the notion that a complainant (rape survivor) in such cases should be a “perfect victim” and behave in a certain way. The High Court had also ordered him to shell out a fine of Rs 10.21 lakh, which would go to the victim.

On November 18, 2013, the victim complained to Tehelka’s then Managing Editor about the November 7 and November 8, 2013, incidents. The very next day, Tejpal sent a formal unconditional apology to the victim for the “shameful lapse of judgment”.

Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013, in the case. In February 2014, the Goa Police Crime Branch filed a chargesheet against him. He, however, was granted bail by the Supreme Court in July 2014. The prosecution’s case was based on statements of the victim, her colleagues and electronic evidence such as CCTV footage, emails and WhatsApp messages.

In May 2021, a Special Court at Mapusa in Goa acquitted Tejpal of the charges of sexual assault and rape, saying there was no material on record to corroborate the allegations levelled by the victim and that her deposition “shows improvement, material contradictions, omissions and change of versions, which does not inspire confidence.”

However, the High Court found fault with the trial court for doubting the victim’s testimony. “The testimony of the victim, in our view, is quite natural, inspires confidence and merits acceptance… There is nothing on record that creates any doubt/disbelief or a suspicion about the evidence of the victim,” the High Court said.