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Home / India / SC orders Centre, states and UTs to implement 2026 Guidelines on Intensive Care Services

SC orders Centre, states and UTs to implement 2026 Guidelines on Intensive Care Services

The September 21 order also extends to private and other hospitals not under government control

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:12 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The top court ordered the authorities concerned to begin recruiting ICU specialists, trained MBBS doctors, nurses and allied healthcare professionals immediately and complete the process in six months. Representative image: iStock
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The Supreme Court has ordered the Centre, states and union territories to implement the 2026 Guidelines for Organisation and Delivery of Intensive Care Services, setting deadlines for upgrading ICU infrastructure and filling critical-care posts.

Setting a deadline, a Bench of Justice A Amanullah and Justice R Mahadevan said requirements for which the guidelines prescribe a compliance period of up to 12 months must instead be completed in nine months.

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The top court ordered the authorities concerned to begin recruiting ICU specialists, trained MBBS doctors, nurses and allied healthcare professionals immediately and complete the process in six months.

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The September 21 order also extends to private and other hospitals not under government control.

Emphasising that the timelines were mandatory, it directed chief secretaries and other officials concerned at the Centre, states and UTs to ensure compliance and cautioned that failure to adhere to the guidelines could invite a strict response from the court.

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Asking the Centre, states and UTs to submit status reports by November 5, the Bench posted the matter for further hearing on November 16. However, it said authorities in hilly and remote areas may seek additional time, provided they submit details of the work already undertaken and the additional period required for completion.

The guidelines prescribed a three-tier system for intensive care units based on the complexity of treatment, infrastructure and availability of trained personnel.

The framework, approved by the court in May, laid down standards relating to ICU infrastructure, equipment, staffing, infection control, emergency services and patient care.

Apart from the nine-month deadline for specified infrastructure requirements, hospitals have been given three months to provide bedside utilities, non-emergency equipment and laboratory services. Infection-control and safety requirements are to be implemented immediately.

It directed hospitals operating as centres of excellence or speciality facilities and required to maintain Level III ICUs to comply with the higher standards prescribed for such units, in addition to the mandatory Level I requirements.

The proceedings on standardisation of critical-care facilities began in 2016. Although the original appeal was disposed of in 2024, the top court has been monitoring the implementation of uniform ICU standards.

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