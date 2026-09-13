SC orders murder accused from Haryana to be produced in court after ‘victory procession’ over bail

Taking strong exception to a murder accused’s “victory procession” on being granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Supreme Court has directed Haryana Police to produce him before the court.

“…we direct the superintendent of police, district Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, to ensure that a non-bailable warrant is executed and respondent No. 2 (accused Vishal) is produced before this court on the next date, which is being fixed as September 21, 2026,” a Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta ordered.

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“We will hear you once you surrender and then seek bail. Taking out a victory procession on bail is not right,” the Bench said in its September 8 order as it noted that despite a non-bailable warrant being issued against the accused, he had not been produced in custody.

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The High Court granted bail to the accused in a murder case on April 23.

It took note of the submission of the complainant’s counsel that accused Vishal had taken out a “victory procession” after being granted bail by the High Court and had also threatened witnesses.

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The Bench directed Vishal to surrender and then seek bail, pulling him up for taking out the “victory procession” after being granted bail.

A non-bailable arrest warrant issued in August had not been executed and the accused had not been arrested by the police, it said, adding that the warrant could not be executed for reasons that the court was not going into at present.

The top court directed its Registry to send a copy of the order to the Charkhi Dadri SP within 24 hours by email and other modes.

The incident took place on October 27, 2022, following which Vishal was arrested and remained in custody for more than three years. An altercation between the accused and family members of the complainant, Rajbala, took place after Vishal allegedly started constructing tin sheds on a disputed plot of land.

Vishal allegedly hit several people with a lathi and an axe, grievously injuring several persons belonging to the complainant’s side, one of whom later died.

Having rejected Vishal’s bail petition four times, the High Court granted him bail the fifth time, noting that material witnesses had been examined in the case and he had spent more than three years in custody.