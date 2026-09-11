SC orders probe into MDU assistant professor’s PhD degree, refuses to set aside his appointment

The Supreme Court has ordered an inquiry into an alleged fake PhD degree of an assistant professor at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, even as it refused to set aside his appointment.

A Bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Manmohan said a PhD degree was not an essential qualification for the post and that the assistant professor in question had independently fulfilled the mandatory requirement of qualifying the UGC-NET examination.

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The Bench, however, directed MDU to ascertain the authenticity of his degree and said that if the degree was found to be forged, the university could inform the police to prosecute the assistant professor.

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"In the inquiry, the sixth respondent (the assistant professor against whom an inquiry has now been ordered by the Supreme Court) shall be required to produce his PhD degree in original in the presence of officials of Bundelkhand University, who, in turn, shall be required to produce documentary evidence based on which the affidavit before this Court came to be filed.

"The sixth respondent will be given the opportunity to raise an effective defence and the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses. Depending on the inquiry, which is to be conducted in accordance with the principles of natural justice, further steps as permitted in law may be taken," the top court said in its September 8 order.

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"Documentary evidence on record does necessitate an inquiry to be conducted by Maharshi Dayanand University against the sixth respondent, once again, for verifying his PhD degree in the light of the disclosures made by Bundelkhand University and to reach a satisfaction that the PhD degree is genuine and that the sixth respondent never deceived it by projecting himself as a PhD degree holder," the top court said, terming it a fit case for the exercise of its power under Article 142 of the Constitution, which empowers it to pass any order necessary for doing "complete justice" in a case pending before it.

A vacancy for the post of Assistant Professor of Physical Education was advertised on February 14, 2018, by Sat Jinda Kalyana College, Rohtak, which is affiliated with MDU. After the completion of the selection process, the sixth respondent emerged as the most qualified candidate and was appointed to the post.

The unsuccessful candidates challenged his appointment before the High Court, alleging that it had been secured on the strength of a forged PhD degree. However, the High Court dismissed the petition.

The Supreme Court said, "It is also made clear that should the outcome of the inquiry be unfavourable to the sixth respondent, that is, the PhD degree is found to be a forged document, it shall be open to Maharshi Dayanand University or Sat Jinda Kalyana College or Bundelkhand University or anyone else to lay information before the police to prosecute the sixth respondent for a criminal offence, in accordance with law."