icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / SC orders supply of 'highly confidential' documents to former RAW official facing trial under OSA

SC orders supply of 'highly confidential' documents to former RAW official facing trial under OSA

OSA doesn’t bar supply of documents to accused, rules a Bench of Justice J K Maheshwari and Justice AS Chandurkar

article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:28 PM Jun 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Supreme Court of India. File Photo
Advertisement

Holding that the Official Secrets Act, 1923, didn’t bar the supply of documents relied upon in the charge sheet to the accused, the Supreme Court has ordered typed copies of certain "highly confidential" documents to be provided in two months to retired Major General VK Singh facing prosecution in a 19-year-old case.

Advertisement

The CBI had registered a case against Singh in September 2007 on a complaint accusing him of revealing secret information in his book titled 'India's External Intelligence Secrets of Research and Analysis Wing'.

Advertisement

Setting aside the Delhi High Court's September 19, 2025 order, a Bench of Justice J K Maheshwari and Justice AS Chandurkar ruled that denial of supply of documents relied upon by the prosecution in the charge sheet deprived the accused of a valuable right to defend himself during the trial.

Advertisement

“In light of this, we are of firm opinion that the supply of documents cannot be denied to the Appellants merely on the ground that provisions of the OSA have been invoked against him… In our view, being part of the charge sheet and being used against, the said documents ought to be supplied to the appellant (Singh)", the Bench said in its May 18 order.

“The inspection of those documents, if needed, may be permitted during court proceedings by the Trial Court,” it added.

Advertisement

It was not the CBI's case that documents sought by Singh — a former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) official — were not relevant for trial, and the only objection taken by the prosecution was that they were highly confidential for national security and if their copies were supplied, there were chances that those may come out in the public domain, it noted.

The Bench said an accused cannot be denied access to documents forming part of the charge sheet as withholding them could seriously prejudice his right to fair trial.

“It is trite law that an accused cannot be denied access to documents forming part of the charge sheet, including those from the general diary, if such documents were obtained in good faith, are relevant to the prosecution's case, and their disclosure is considered necessary by the Public Prosecutor for the interests of justice and fair trial. It is so because withholding such documents could seriously prejudice the accused's right to a fair trial,” the top court said.

Making it clear that these documents should not be made public by way of electronic or print media or any social platform or otherwise in any manner whatsoever, the Bench directed appellant Singh to file an undertaking in this regard before the trial court within a month.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts