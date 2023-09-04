SC panel for expanding open jail system

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 3

A Supreme Court-appointed panel on prison reforms has recommended expanding the open prison system and establishment of oversight committees in every state to monitor the functioning of prison departments, promoting transparency and accountability.

Noting that the open prison system was active only in 18 states and one union territory as on November 30, 2018, the panel recommended establishment of open/semi-open prisons across India by replicating the best practices of some of the states.

A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli on Tuesday asked amicus curiae Gaurav Agrawal to share the report with advocates for the Union of India and various states and posted the matter for further hearing on September 26.

According to the report, as on November 30, 2018, the occupancy rate of prisons in India stood at 122% with 1,341 total jails in India with 644 sub-jails, followed by 402 district jails, 143 Central courts, 26 women jails, 20 Borstal schools and 16 special jails.

Suicide was a major cause of the 817 unnatural deaths reported in jails across India during 2017-21, the panel said and recommended building suicide resistant barracks.

