SC: Person accused of murder cannot inherit victim’s property

A person accused of committing or abetting the murder of another person cannot inherit the victim’s property, the Supreme Court has ruled.

Advertisement

Such disqualification from inheriting property would apply to both intestate and testamentary succession, the top court said. “A person accused of the murder of one from whom inheritance is claimed is disentitled from asserting rights, not only under Section 25 of the Hindu Succession Act, but also on the principles of justice, fair play and equity. Strict proof is not indispensable in civil proceedings if the preponderance of probabilities points to the commission of the offence,” a Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan said.

Advertisement

The judgment came on a petition challenging a Karnataka High Court order that set aside a Bengaluru civil court order in an inheritance case.

Advertisement

The bar would apply even if the trial was still on. Intestate succession takes place according to the rules of personal law governing inheritance, while testamentary succession applies when property is bequeathed through a will, it said.

The top court said Section 25 of the Hindu Succession Act disqualified a person who committed a murder or abetted it from inheriting the property of the deceased.