Supreme Court protects Editors Guild members from arrest over Manipur reports

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, September 6

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Manipur Police not to take coercive action against four members of the Editors Guild of India till Monday in connection with two FIRs registered against them for allegedly promoting enmity between two communities in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Asking the Manipur Government to respond to the Editors Guild of India’s petition, a three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud posted the matter for further hearing on Monday.

Earlier, the Bench agreed to take up the matter today itself after senior counsel Shyam Divan mentioned it for urgent hearing, saying the petitioners stared at arrest.

“The report is dated September 2, 2023, and an error was corrected on September 3. The FIR says the report promotes enmity and that it’s false…,” Divan said, expressing apprehension that coercive machinery, including arrests, might be used against the petitioners.

While hearing the main matter relating to ethnic violence in Manipur, the Bench sought a status report on the recovery of weapons and issued directions on streamlining of ration supplies.

Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora, who is representing the all-woman committee of judges, took strong exception to the comments against her in the state’s affidavit.

“Mr SG, next time let’s keep the counsels out of it,” the CJI told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. As the Meitei Christian Churches Council of Manipur (MCCCM) also raised an objection to a paragraph in the state’s affidavit, Mehta said, “You cannot be selective”.

In its report published on Saturday, the Editors Guild of India had slammed the Internet ban in the state as being detrimental to media reportage, criticised what it termed as one-sided reporting by some media outlets and claimed there were indications that the state leadership “had turned partisan” during the conflict period.

Following the report, the Manipur Police registered an FIR against Editors Guild of India president Seema Mustafa and its members Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan and Sanjay Kapoor – who were part of a fact-finding team that visited the state to examine how the local media reported the violence. The team concluded that local news reports about the riots were biased.

Protesters defy curfew, 40 hurt in crackdown

Imphal: More than 40 people, mostly women, were injured after security forces fired several rounds of teargas shells to disperse thousands of protesters who tried to breach security barricades at Phougakchao Ikhai in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Wednesday, officials said. — PTI

