DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Supreme Court protects MP scribes against coercive action, asks them to move high court   

Supreme Court protects MP scribes against coercive action, asks them to move high court   

Bhind journalists have alleged that they were beaten and manhandled on May 1 inside the SP's office, an allegation denied by the officer.
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:36 AM Jun 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Monday protected in the interim two Madhya Pradesh-based journalists who were allegedly assaulted by the state police for reporting on illegal sand mining activities.

Advertisement

A Bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan, however, refused to examine their plea and asked them to move the Madhya Pradesh High Court instead.

A separate top court Bench on June 4 had sought the responses of the MP and Delhi governments on the plea of Shashikant Jatav and Amarkant Singh Chouhan.

Advertisement

The apex court, while granting them interim relief, posted the hearing on June 9. “We are not entertaining the plea. However, looking at the allegations, we permit the petitioners to move the HC concerned within two weeks from today. Till the time the petitioners move high court, they shall not be arrested,” Justice Mishra said.

The journalists from Bhind district recently alleged that they were beaten and manhandled on May 1 inside the office of the superintendent of police, an allegation denied by the officer.

Advertisement

The SC had previously asked why the petitioners did not make the Bhind SP a party to the petition. Besides, it asked why the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the NCT of Delhi were made parties.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts