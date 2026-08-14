SC quashes criminal defamation complaint, summons against Rahul Gandhi for remarks against Savarkar

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed the criminal defamation complaint and summons issued by a trial court against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

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A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu said the required sanction was not obtained in the matter.

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“Additional Solicitor General and advocate for complainant, in the affidavit filed by UP, submits there is no disclosure of sanction. In such view of the matter, the complaint and orders passed by magistrate stands quashed,” the bench said.

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The defamation case stems from Gandhi’s comments on Savarkar made on November 17, 2022 during his Bharat Jodo Yatra at a rally in Maharashtra’s Akola district.

The Lucknow bench of the high court on April 4, 2025 said Gandhi can file a revision petition before the sessions court, making the high court's intervention unnecessary at this stage.

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The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had challenged a subordinate court’s decision to summon him in the case, while contesting the ongoing proceedings against him.

Advocate Nripendra Pandey filed a complaint, accusing Gandhi of intentionally insulting Savarkar during the rally.

The complainant alleged Gandhi’s remarks were part of a well-planned conspiracy to defame Savarkar.