DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / SC raps Indian Coast Guard for denying permanent commission to female officer

SC raps Indian Coast Guard for denying permanent commission to female officer

'Tomorrow you will say height is not correct and weight is not appropriate'

article_Author
Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:57 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Supreme Court. Tribune file
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for not granting permanent commission to a female officer, saying: "We will not allow women officers to be humiliated."

Advertisement

Terming the policy released by the Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday as "vague" and "arbitrary", a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant gave two weeks to the ICG to take a call on the induction of the officer, Priyanka Tyagi, as a permanent commission officer or the court would pass orders for her absorption.

Advertisement

"The policy is vague and appears to be arbitrary. The entire effort is to reject. Tomorrow you will say height is not correct and weight is not appropriate," the Bench said.

Advertisement

Coal scam cases: SC asks Delhi HC not to stay trials, dispose of appeals in 4 weeks

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi High Court not to grant any stay on trials in coal block allocation scam cases and decide pending appeals of accused within four weeks to ensure their rights are not adversely affected.

A Bench led by CJI Surya Kant passed the orders after it was pointed out that in some coal scam cases the accused have moved the high court for relief while in some cases they have moved the top court.

Advertisement

"No interim stay can be granted by the Delhi High Court. However, keeping in view the fact that non-stay of the trial may prejudice the rights of the accused, the high court is directed to decide such petitions preferably in four weeks," it ordered.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts