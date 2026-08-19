SC raps Indian Coast Guard for denying permanent commission to female officer

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for not granting permanent commission to a female officer, saying: "We will not allow women officers to be humiliated."

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Terming the policy released by the Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday as "vague" and "arbitrary", a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant gave two weeks to the ICG to take a call on the induction of the officer, Priyanka Tyagi, as a permanent commission officer or the court would pass orders for her absorption.

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"The policy is vague and appears to be arbitrary. The entire effort is to reject. Tomorrow you will say height is not correct and weight is not appropriate," the Bench said.

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Coal scam cases: SC asks Delhi HC not to stay trials, dispose of appeals in 4 weeks

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi High Court not to grant any stay on trials in coal block allocation scam cases and decide pending appeals of accused within four weeks to ensure their rights are not adversely affected.

A Bench led by CJI Surya Kant passed the orders after it was pointed out that in some coal scam cases the accused have moved the high court for relief while in some cases they have moved the top court.

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"No interim stay can be granted by the Delhi High Court. However, keeping in view the fact that non-stay of the trial may prejudice the rights of the accused, the high court is directed to decide such petitions preferably in four weeks," it ordered.